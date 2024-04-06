Lobster Shells Are The Key To Restaurant-Worthy Bisque

Close your eyes and take a deep breath. The brackish air and sea breeze brush your cheeks, the buoys are dinging, the lobster cages rattle as they hit the dock, and the waves lap at the rocky shore. A good lobster bisque can transport you right to a Maine seashore — and the key to making one that does is all in the shells.

One of the main differences between standard home cooking and restaurant cooking (beyond very generous usage of salt and butter) is the way flavor is layered. To make a truly excellent lobster bisque, start with a seriously flavorful lobster stock. That means prepping your lobster shells to release the most flavor as the stock simmers.

If you've had a lobster dinner and retained the shells, that's a good shortcut to prepping lobster stock. If you're working with fresh lobsters, a quick five-minute parboil will help sever the meat from the shells. This will let you work with the shells without overcooking the meat — the next steps involve high heat, a longer boil, and maybe even grinding down the shells. It's a bit of work, but it's worth it for a restaurant-worthy Maine lobster bisque that will make you feel like you're on a patio on a crisp day in Cape Elizabeth without ever leaving your kitchen.