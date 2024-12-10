The Overrated Fish You Should Never Buy (And 2 To Buy Instead)

A solid fish is a great anchor to any seafood lover's meal, but fish can be pricey, and it's important to strike a balance between versatile flavor and value. At YAO NYC, executive chef Kenny Leung is a master of modern Cantonese dining, including a raft of succulent seafood options. When it comes to fish, chef Leung passes on the branzino, and goes for whiting or flounder.

At YAO, "we feel branzino is overrated," Leung exclusively told Daily Meal. "Its natural flavor is too subtle." Branzino, also known as European sea bass, is a common filet to serve at restaurants, but it also suffers from wild overfishing on a global scale. Branzino is therefore typically farmed to protect and restore the species, although animal welfare and food safety at some facilities can vary.

On the other hand, Leung's go-to whitefish options all have good flavor and strong flakiness, with the added benefit of plentiful wild populations in sustainably-managed waters.