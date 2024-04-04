Why Flounder Is A Perfect Fish For Winning Over Seafood Haters

Adding to its approachable flavor and smell, flounder also bears a light, flaky, melt-in-your-mouth texture that can be prepared and cooked in many different ways. The easiest ways to prepare flounder are baking and pan-searing. A foil-baked flounder with lemon and herbs is quick and simple and comes out teeming with a citrusy freshness that livens up its gracefully reserved flavor.

On the other hand, pan-searing flounder with brown butter will give the fish a delicate char and a slightly crunchy exterior that gives way to a rich and succulent interior. If you want a more adventurous and complex flounder experience, deep-frying and sandwiching it between two toasty brioche buns with a crunchy, refreshing slaw makes for the perfect fried fish burger that offers a crunchy textural contrast to its dainty lusciousness.

Flounder's gentle taste is great on its own, but don't hesitate to cook it with fresh garlic and onion for that satisfying allium twist or zhuzh it up with smoky paprika. For something more rich and hearty, bake it with parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs for an added layer of deliciousness. Need a mouthwateringly delicious condiment? A dill-infused yogurt sauce provides an herbaceous, fatty tang that accentuates flounder's naturally refreshing flavor.

Flounder is sold both frozen and fresh, but make sure you know the red flags to look for when buying fresh seafood. Flounder with any discoloration, gaping in its flesh's texture, or metallic, ultra-fishy smells won't win over seafood haters, even when it's smothered in butter.