The Costco Chicken Sandwich You Can Only Find In New Zealand Food Courts

As much as Costco's customers can appreciate the deals on groceries, its food court has just as positive of a reception. People love being able to get a hot dog for under $2 after they shop and there's something so satisfying about eating the pizza. But while Costco's food court is certainly a favorite of many shoppers, the U.S. offerings pale in comparison to the ones in other countries, which typically feature a much wider selection.

In Costco Canada, for example, you can even get poutine, while in South Korea there's a bulgogi pizza. Many menu items at the company's stores all over the world are inspired by regional flavors, but in New Zealand, it offers an American classic — a "Southern Style" chicken sandwich. This sandwich is made with a battered piece of chicken, lettuce, and tomato, as well as a sauce and a slice of cheese. The same sandwich is offered in Australia Costcos as part of a combo that also includes French fries, but aside from there, you currently can't get it anywhere else.