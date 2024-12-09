The Lesser-Known Fish That's Hard To Cook (But Worth The Effort)

Let's get into why red mullet is a particularly difficult fish to prepare. First and foremost, the texture of the fish is quite delicate, especially the skin. So, if you were to buy the fish whole, it can be tough to filet without the help of a fishmonger — or a steady hand. Additionally, red mullet has many small bones, which can be tedious to remove.

Not only that, but the fragility of the fish can be a doozy to cook. Due to how delicate it is, red mullet is prone to overcooking, resulting in a dry, tough, and tasteless filet. However, with a bit of knowledge (and a tasty red mullet recipe), cooking this fish is pretty doable. For instance, pan-searing red mullet is fairly simple. To do this, you can fry the filet skin-side down on a heated pan with a bit of oil for around 3-4 minutes (or until the skin is crispy) before flipping and cooking for around one more minute — or until it reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit internally.

In terms of flavor, red mullet is pretty versatile. Its delicate taste goes great with floral herbs like oregano, rosemary, and thyme and Mediterranean flavor profiles such as tomato, fennel, and olives. For a punchy flavor, though, red mullet can hold its own against the strong (and occasionally spicy) tastes of chili, garlic, cumin, and ginger.