Light and Zippy Salmon Burger Bowl Recipe

Is this recipe for a burger or a bowl? It's actually for both, since it involves a salmon patty served with coleslaw, croutons, and cheese and topped with a tangy lemon vinaigrette. "I'm always looking for new ways to enjoy salmon," recipe developer Kate Shungu tells us, adding, "This recipe produces a bowl that's restaurant-worthy," as it combines a number of different flavors and textures. That being said, you're essentially getting a two-fer here, since you could take this same salmon patty, along with the coleslaw and cheese, and put them between two buns to make a burger sans bowl. Even the lemon vinaigrette could be transformed into a thicker sandwich spread by swapping the olive oil for mayonnaise.

To make this meal even more effort-free, Shungu suggests that you could make the salmon patties a few hours or even a day ahead of time. The vinaigrette and croutons, too, can be prepared in advance When you want to put a bowl together, all you need do is heat a patty for a minute or so in a frying pan or microwave.