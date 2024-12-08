The Only Michelin-Starred Ice Cream In The World Is Predictably Fancy

The Michelin guide praises Minimal for "Its complex layering of flavours and textures," along with the dishes plating and theming. The 20-seat space is an elevated minimalist take on wabi-sabi, the Japanese view on transience and imperfection in aesthetics. Arvin Wan felt the minimalism in the space mirrored his approach to ice cream – few ingredients, and every bite is well thought out.

Most Michelin-star kitchens are full of top-end stoves and ovens, but Wan's kitchen is full of refrigerators of varying temperatures. To earn a Michelin star, you have to do more than make tasty food; it has to be an entire experience for all the senses. Scent tends to fade in lower temperatures, so Wan often uses other ingredients just for their imparted aroma, making the experience of the dish more complex.

At the end of the day, Wan is a true devotee of all things iced, as he eats ice cream almost every day and still loves the simple, non-fussy treats from his childhood, like shaved ice.