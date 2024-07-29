The Truly Ancient Origins Of Sangria

Sangria is a simple but delicious punch typically made from red wine and chunks of the freshest fruit. You'd think something so straightforward would have little history worth discussing. However, sangria's origins are so ancient, we have to begin further back than its first creation.

In the ancient world, wine was often diluted with water, mostly to make the water safe to drink. However, this mixture was understandably light on flavor. Other ingredients, usually spices such as nutmeg and clove, were added to improve it. These mixtures were called "hippocras" after Hippocrates, who believed that spicing wine was good for your health.

Spicing, and often heating, wine this way would morph throughout the middle ages into the wintertime classic mulled wine. But the idea of mixing ingredients spread, including to the people of what is now modern-day Spain, in the Rioja wine region. When the people there started mixing citrus fruits with their wine, "sangria," meaning "bloodletting" or "bleeding" after the drink's color, was born.