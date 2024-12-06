Your Classic Margarita Is 2 Ingredients Away From A Delightful Chocolate Twist
Margaritas have been the best-selling cocktail in the United States since 2015 according to NielsenIQ (via Forbes), and probably longer since NielsenIQ only started tracking that data in 2015. That's partly because of how well-balanced the drink is, but it's also because of the sheer variety of ways you can make one.
Among the many marvelous margarita recipes is the chocolate margarita, which is sure to become the new favorite cocktail of anyone with a hungry sweet tooth. It can be tricky to make a great one, though, so we spoke to "The Drinking Coach" Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail educator and consultant, for exclusive guidance.
While she gave us tips for every ingredient, her main guidance was, of course, on what ingredients to use for that chocolate flavor. It's a combination of chocolate liqueur and chocolate syrup. Barriere recommends Godiva chocolate liqueur or Bouvery, a chocolate vodka, for their creamy texture. For syrup, she stresses high-quality ones such as Ghirardelli or Monin because they "offer a richer, more authentic chocolate flavor, avoiding the artificial aftertaste of lower-quality options."
More tips for making a chocolate margarita from Tiffanie Barriere
But the chocolate isn't the only part of a margarita, and you do need to use the right tequila and mixer to avoid unbalancing the cocktail. If you're a beginner to tequila, you should know there are three main types that have different flavor profiles: Blanco, reposado, and añejo. Tiffanie Barriere says the best for a chocolate margarita is a reposado because "its subtle caramel and vanilla notes complement the chocolate without overpowering the cocktail." This doesn't mean you can't use blanco or añejo tequila, but Barriere does warn that a blanco may feel too sharp against the chocolate, while an añejo might add too much oakiness.
For the last ingredient, the mixer, Barriere suggests a fresh, lime-based margarita mix "or even fresh lime juice with agave for a brighter, less processed taste." She says this "keeps the cocktail vibrant, not separated, and balances the richness of the chocolate." As a bonus, Barriere says you could also add some cream or half-and-half to give the margarita a milkshake-like texture.