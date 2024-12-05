Impress Your BBQ Guests With One Dessert Tip
If you're hosting a barbecue, you may find yourself focusing on the entrees and sides — after all, there are plenty of delicious dishes to choose from. However, you don't want to forget about the dessert portion of the event. In fact, if you want to give your barbecue a sweet spin, then create a grilled dessert buffet. You can dedicate an entire table just to desserts that satisfy the sweet tooth of your guests after they've indulged in burgers, steak, or whatever other tasty barbecue dishes you've served.
Alternatively, you can skip the savory aspect altogether and design an al fresco event that is exclusively for sweet treats made on the grill. It's a fun and unique way to serve up some delicious desserts, using your barbecue in an unconventional way. You can offer your guests a combination of lighter options, such as cayenne grilled peaches, and more decadent options, like a whole grilled apple pie.
What other desserts can you make on the grill?
Grilled peaches make for a great dessert, but you can also use apricots, plums, watermelon, and apples. Daily Meal has a recipe for honey grilled pineapple (also great on burgers).
Then, of course, there are s'mores. All you have to do is put together each s'more, then wrap up the pre-assembled treat in foil, and heat them up on the barbecue. You can go with the classic rendition — graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate — or you can mix it up. For example, our grilled s'mores recipe uses mini waffles and hazelnut spread.
For more unconventional options we have a recipe for grilled strawberry pound cake that's topped with fresh berries, ice cream, strawberry syrup, and nuts. But you can also use classic pound cake, then offer a range of toppings for your guests to choose from, such as whipped cream, chocolate or caramel sauce, or toasted coconut. You can also try grilling donuts, with the same sweet sauces for dipping.