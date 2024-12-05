Impress Your BBQ Guests With One Dessert Tip

If you're hosting a barbecue, you may find yourself focusing on the entrees and sides — after all, there are plenty of delicious dishes to choose from. However, you don't want to forget about the dessert portion of the event. In fact, if you want to give your barbecue a sweet spin, then create a grilled dessert buffet. You can dedicate an entire table just to desserts that satisfy the sweet tooth of your guests after they've indulged in burgers, steak, or whatever other tasty barbecue dishes you've served.

Alternatively, you can skip the savory aspect altogether and design an al fresco event that is exclusively for sweet treats made on the grill. It's a fun and unique way to serve up some delicious desserts, using your barbecue in an unconventional way. You can offer your guests a combination of lighter options, such as cayenne grilled peaches, and more decadent options, like a whole grilled apple pie.