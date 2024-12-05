What's The Best Oil To Use For Homemade Chili Oil?

Chili oil is just what you need to take your dish to the spicier next level. It typically consists of oil, chili flakes, and a mix of spices and aromatics. Given that it's in the name, it's no secret that the oil is an important part of the concoction — so what's the best oil to use?

You want to use a neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola oil, so that the oil doesn't overpower the flavor of the chilis. Peanut, grapeseed, soybean, and corn oil are all great options. as well, for similar reason.

Despite olive oil being a go-to oil for plenty of home cooks, that's one oil that you will want to avoid for chili oil, as it's not a neutral oil. Olive oil has a very distinct taste that would affect the overall taste of the chili oil, detracting from the chili and spices. Other non-neutral oils that you'll want to avoid include sesame oil and walnut oil.