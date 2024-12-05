What's The Best Oil To Use For Homemade Chili Oil?
Chili oil is just what you need to take your dish to the spicier next level. It typically consists of oil, chili flakes, and a mix of spices and aromatics. Given that it's in the name, it's no secret that the oil is an important part of the concoction — so what's the best oil to use?
You want to use a neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola oil, so that the oil doesn't overpower the flavor of the chilis. Peanut, grapeseed, soybean, and corn oil are all great options. as well, for similar reason.
Despite olive oil being a go-to oil for plenty of home cooks, that's one oil that you will want to avoid for chili oil, as it's not a neutral oil. Olive oil has a very distinct taste that would affect the overall taste of the chili oil, detracting from the chili and spices. Other non-neutral oils that you'll want to avoid include sesame oil and walnut oil.
What to do with your homemade chili oil
Once you've made your homemade chili oil — complete with the right, neutral oil — it's time to start integrating it into your dishes. So, what are some of the best uses for homemade chili oil? You'll be happy to know that, if you're a spice lover, then the possibilities are nearly endless.
For one, you can try ditching regular oil and frying your eggs in chili oil instead for a more exciting breakfast. You can also drizzle it over a salad to add some extra heat; just toss the salad in your go-to dressing, but use a bit less and replace the rest with the chili oil. You can also toss it into a bowl of veggies, such as cucumbers and bell peppers, for a spicy, delicious snack.
Alternatively, you could elevate your ramen with chili oil – just drizzle it over the top then dig in. Similarly, chili oil can be used to add some heat to just about any pasta dish, from penne alla vodka to a simple dish of spaghetti and meatballs.