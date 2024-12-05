The main issue with this particular cheese is that its flavor misses the mark in terms of punchiness. When you think of a sharp cheese, you're looking for a cheese with a bit of a tangy bite. Instead, however, Cracker Barrel's extra sharp yellow has none of those flavors. It tastes more reminiscent of Kraft American singles, which lack the tanginess of a good cheddar. What's more, the cheese is extremely pungent. Although you'd think that would mean it gives you a burst of flavor on your tongue, it just creates an odd imbalance — you get a powerful smell, but when you bite in, the blandness of the cheese feels even more prominent.

Another issue with the cheese is that it's oily. The oiliness throws off the texture and leads to an unpleasant mouthfeel. Some consumers also report that it has a powdery feel once it's on your tongue — not exactly what you want when munching on cheese.

While it might not be the best choice for serving on a fancy snack board, if you've already purchased this cheese, the extra sharp yellow still has its use. For instance, its similarity to Kraft cheese makes it ideal for melting over your favorite mac and cheese recipes or inside of a grilled cheese sandwich. If you're still looking for a Cracker Barrel cheese for your cheese board, consider buying the cheese Daily Meal ranked in the top spot: Gouda, which is super creamy with a hint of smoke flavor.