The Perfect Ratio You Need To Know For A Dessert Margarita

Mixing up a batch of your favorite classic margarita recipe to drink on Taco Tuesday or to be the star of your Mexican fiesta is non-negotiable. This drink turns a gathering into a party; however, if you've never tried this cocktail as a dessert, you're missing out. This transformation still uses tequila as the margarita's base but adds ingredients that transform it into a dessert.

One of the most indulgent ingredients is, of course, chocolate. But to make a good, creamy chocolate margarita, you need just the right amount of chocolate liqueur to chocolate syrup or the booze gods will punish your taste buds. Luckily, Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach, cocktail educator, and consultant, exclusively shared her cheat sheet for a dessert margarita with Daily Meal, noting you want to use a 2:1 ratio.

Barriere, who has been a guest on Netflix's "Drink Masters," and frequently posts her mixology tips on Instagram stated, "Start with 1 oz of chocolate liqueur and 1/2 oz of chocolate syrup per cocktail. Adjust syrup based on desired sweetness." She further explained that the order of operations spills over to mixing drinks, revealing your first step is, "to combine tequila, chocolate liqueur, and chocolate syrup first to ensure the flavors mix well. Then add lime juice and margarita mix. Shake well to emulsify the syrup with the liquid ingredients before straining or blending." Barriere explains that, "Mixing the chocolate components with the tequila first allows the alcohol to cut through the richness, balancing the flavor."