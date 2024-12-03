The Perfect Ratio You Need To Know For A Dessert Margarita
Mixing up a batch of your favorite classic margarita recipe to drink on Taco Tuesday or to be the star of your Mexican fiesta is non-negotiable. This drink turns a gathering into a party; however, if you've never tried this cocktail as a dessert, you're missing out. This transformation still uses tequila as the margarita's base but adds ingredients that transform it into a dessert.
One of the most indulgent ingredients is, of course, chocolate. But to make a good, creamy chocolate margarita, you need just the right amount of chocolate liqueur to chocolate syrup or the booze gods will punish your taste buds. Luckily, Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach, cocktail educator, and consultant, exclusively shared her cheat sheet for a dessert margarita with Daily Meal, noting you want to use a 2:1 ratio.
Barriere, who has been a guest on Netflix's "Drink Masters," and frequently posts her mixology tips on Instagram stated, "Start with 1 oz of chocolate liqueur and 1/2 oz of chocolate syrup per cocktail. Adjust syrup based on desired sweetness." She further explained that the order of operations spills over to mixing drinks, revealing your first step is, "to combine tequila, chocolate liqueur, and chocolate syrup first to ensure the flavors mix well. Then add lime juice and margarita mix. Shake well to emulsify the syrup with the liquid ingredients before straining or blending." Barriere explains that, "Mixing the chocolate components with the tequila first allows the alcohol to cut through the richness, balancing the flavor."
Make it caramel
Developing your dessert margarita should be a fun process and you can use Tiffanie Barriere's ratio tip whether you are making a frozen dark chocolate mocha margarita or one that uses flavors of a salted caramel, vanilla ice cream, or coconut cream pie. Luckily, the drink expert shared that you can use the same ratio you used for your chocolate elements for a caramel dessert margarita.
Simply use a combination of caramel liqueur with caramel syrup instead of chocolate. If you prefer a little more alcohol, Barriere suggests using caramel Crown Royal in place of the caramel syrup calling it a "game changer." Regardless of your choice, use the same mixing method as you would with a chocolate margarita, only make certain to rim the glass with salt to really bring out the caramel notes.
You may be wondering if the type of tequila you use for a dessert margarita matters. It can, which is why Barriere told us a reposado will not fail you for these sweet cocktail concoctions. She said, "A reposado works well for its natural sweetness and slight spice." You may also like the smoky aroma it adds to your dessert drink in addition to that hint of honey. Reposado can also adapt to a variety of flavors, making it a perfect choice.