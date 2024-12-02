For A Flavorful Christmas Ham, Avoid A Simple Buying Mistake

The bone-in ham you'll likely find the easiest is the shank cut. This is the traditional bone-in ham you see in all the pictures, the one that looks the best carefully displayed on a carving plate at the center of the table. It's a lean cut, and because it only has one long bone, it's fairly easy to carve around.

Or, you could look for a butt cut, also known as a rump or sirloin cut. It's usually pricier than a shank cut and more difficult to carve around because it has two bones, the femur and the pelvic. However, these negatives are balanced by this cut being fattier than the shank, making it more tender and flavorful.

Lastly, there's the semi-boneless ham. This sees the shank bone removed from the ham during processing but not the leg bone, making it easier to carve without sacrificing all of the benefits of keeping the bone in. Every one of these cuts is delicious so don't stress too much over your choice. Worry instead about how to cook your Christmas ham, and which elevating ingredients to add.