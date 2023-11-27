13 Big Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Ham

There's lots to love about the holiday season, like the smell of oven-roasted chestnuts, the taste of eggnog, and the feeling of a warm cup of cocoa in your hands. When it comes to major event dinners, however, you probably won't want to rely on these little extras to carry you to the finish line. A roasted meat dish is usually in order — and ham is a hands-down holiday classic.

Unfortunately, ham is not exactly the easiest dish to pull off, especially when compared to, say, all things poultry. In previous years, I have admittedly shirked my ham-making duties, opting to prepare pretty much any other dish instead (seriously, ask me about the time I tried deep-frying a turkey in my parents' driveway). This winter, I'm determined to confront my ham-related fears and tackle the challenge head-on. Due in part to my worries of destroying the centerpiece of my holiday dinner, as I inevitably did in the front yard oil spill incident of '12, I have poured hours into making sure that history doesn't repeat itself.

After studying the advice of professional cooks, celebrity chefs, and even some of the biggest names in the meat industry, I have become an expert in how not to prepare a ham. By avoiding a few key pitfalls — common or otherwise — I'm pretty confident that I can make the holiday dinner of my dreams.