The Common Mistake That's Ruining Your Potentially Perfect Meatballs

Making meatballs might seem pretty straightforward, but they can be deceptively tricky to get right. Meatballs are a universal food made in myriad variations, and there are nearly as many mistakes you might be making with meatballs as there are kinds of meatballs to make. One mistake you might be making is not letting those perfect meatballs cook in the sauce.

You'll be giving your meal a one-two punch by letting your meatballs cook in the sauce. The reason is that the meatballs and sauce will meld and flavor each other, and the meatballs will be very tender from the slow, gentle simmer — think of it as braising your meatballs. Braising, the method of slow-cooking meat in sauce, broth, or other liquid,

leads to fork-tender results, and meatballs should be the same. And this method works for all meatballs, not just the version served in marinara. Any kind of meatball can benefit, whether it's an Italian meatball or meatballs in red wine gravy, oyster sauce, or even Ikea's famous Swedish meatballs.