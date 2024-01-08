How To Pick A Perfectly Ripe Eggplant At The Store Every Time

When cooking with fresh eggplant, the decisions that determine the fate of your meal start when you head to the grocery store. No matter the variety you want to cook with, taking a little extra time to carefully choose your eggplant can ensure a quality result. You'll just need to look out for a few distinct qualities – namely firmness, color, texture, and size.

There's a whole world of eggplant varieties to choose from, but the type that is most commonly used stateside is the Globe/American eggplant. When wandering the produce section, the first thing you'll notice about these nightshades is the deep purple color of their skin. Like most fresh produce, you ideally want the skin to be smooth and free of any blemishes or wrinkles. Either could be a sign of the eggplant growing old, getting damaged, or being taken care of poorly. Instead, eggplant skin should have a shiny luster to it — showing that it's been freshly harvested and properly stored. Once the skin is in the clear, you can check for a few other key signs of freshness as well.