The Unbeatable Way You Should Be Roasting Potatoes
A good serving of roast potatoes is a simple but hearty dish, yet one that has inspired all manner of discussions and tests as to the best way to roast them. The English like to parboil then "rough up" potatoes (read: toss them in a bowl as if they stole from you) before roasting, for example, while others like to roast on parchment paper instead of directly on the pan.
One cooking method that's a bit more involved than others for its two-step process is to first steam your potatoes before finishing them off with a strong roast. There are two different ways to pull it off, but they both accomplish similar effects. Essentially, the steam half of the cooking process produces a fluffier inside because of trapped moisture. Then, the second half of roasting gives them a nicely browned and crispy exterior. The ingredients you use to upgrade them further are up to you, or you can steam french fries first in the same way.
Two methods for steam roasting potatoes
The first steam roasting method is the more involved of the two, but it provides more steam to cook chunkier potatoes. It starts by tossing said potatoes on a baking sheet and adding just enough water to create a thin layer. You then carefully seal the pan with foil, then roast in the oven until fork-tender (the same way you can tell when braised meat is done). Here's where it gets a little scary. When they are fork-tender, you have to drain any leftover water. Only then can you toss in oil and seasonings to finish them off in the oven, uncovered.
The second steam roasting method is easier in the sense that there's no water to drain or add, but you do need to use smaller pieces of potatoes and add moisture in the form of oil and veggies. Once your recipe has been tossed together, you add it all together on the baking sheet and, like method one, cover and seal it with foil. Also like method one, halfway through your cooking time, you remove the foil and let them finish uncovered. Both methods are viable and have their pros and cons, so give both a try and see which you prefer.