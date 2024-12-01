The Unbeatable Way You Should Be Roasting Potatoes

The first steam roasting method is the more involved of the two, but it provides more steam to cook chunkier potatoes. It starts by tossing said potatoes on a baking sheet and adding just enough water to create a thin layer. You then carefully seal the pan with foil, then roast in the oven until fork-tender (the same way you can tell when braised meat is done). Here's where it gets a little scary. When they are fork-tender, you have to drain any leftover water. Only then can you toss in oil and seasonings to finish them off in the oven, uncovered.

The second steam roasting method is easier in the sense that there's no water to drain or add, but you do need to use smaller pieces of potatoes and add moisture in the form of oil and veggies. Once your recipe has been tossed together, you add it all together on the baking sheet and, like method one, cover and seal it with foil. Also like method one, halfway through your cooking time, you remove the foil and let them finish uncovered. Both methods are viable and have their pros and cons, so give both a try and see which you prefer.