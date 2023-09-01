How To Tell When Your Braised Meat Is Actually Done

When it comes to easy recipes that taste like they took a lot of work, you can't go wrong with braised meat. From bone-in short ribs to pork shoulder and even leg of lamb, if you've got a crowd to feed, braising is your best friend. It's a great way to cook tougher, larger (and often cheaper) cuts of meat that aren't suited to grilling or sautéing, and all you really need to do is set it up in a slow cooker or Dutch oven and let it cook; it's almost impossible to mess up. However, one of the biggest mistakes people make when braising is knowing how to tell when the meat is cooked. Unlike quick-heated techniques in which meat is cooked to temperature, braised meat is often cooked over several hours, so it's essentially well done. Instead of reaching for a meat thermometer to test your meat, you'll only need a fork or two. The true test of when a piece of braised meat is actually done is if it is "fork tender," which means you should be able to literally pull it apart with a fork.

Most braising recipes will tell you how long it should take to cook your meat, but depending on the type of cut and the temperature of your oven, a recipe isn't always reliable. If you really want to know if your brisket is good to go, it has to pass the fork test.