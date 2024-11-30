A Chef Explains How To Avoid Soggy Eggplant

Eggplant can be difficult to work with, especially if you are hoping to make restaurant-style eggplant parmesan that is crispy on the outside and tender, creamy, and delicious on the inside. The biggest challenge of this dish or almost any recipe that utilizes this purple-skinned ingredient is keeping it from turning into a soggy mess. But Daily Meal caught up with Quentin Garcia, Executive Chef at Thompson Palm Springs who shared that the secret to this elongated, teardrop-shaped food is all about the salt. Garcia explained, "...the reason to use salt on your eggplant before cooking is to draw out as much moisture from the interior as possible before you begin your cooking process."

Salting is crucial because eggplant is 90% water, and doing so allows it to sweat out all that liquid. That said, an eggplant also likes to soak up other liquids. Garcia went on to say, "Eggplant is like a sponge, cooking it with excess oil or liquid is going to force it to become soggy." File this info under things you didn't know about eggplant. So, if you forget to salt your eggplant and then fry or add moisture-rich ingredients, you are in for a very saturated end product.