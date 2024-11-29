The Best Way To Perfectly Separate Eggs Has Been In Front Of You All Along

If you're someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen either cooking or baking, then you may have come across the task of separating eggs. For anyone unfamiliar, separating eggs simply refers to separating the egg yolks from the egg whites, usually because a recipe calls for one or the other. For example, the hollandaise sauce for eggs Benedict calls for egg yolks, while a French meringue calls for egg whites.

The process of separating eggs can be a bit harder than you expect — and intimidating if you haven't done it before. Luckily, there's an easy tip to help you successfully separate the egg: Make sure the eggs are cold when you separate them.

When eggs are cold, both the yolks and the whites are firmer, meaning that they will separate more easily. With this in mind, go through with the separating process when the eggs are straight out of the fridge. Or, you can even pop them in the freezer for a few minutes to really ensure that they are nice and chilled.