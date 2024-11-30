The Unexpected Sauce That Instantly Upgrades Grilled Corn

Grilled corn is a beloved dish: It's sweet and smoky with a satisfying crunch — so what's there not to love? And while butter and salt are traditional and tasty toppings, adding fish sauce can elevate this simple dish to new heights.

First and foremost, fish sauce delivers a punch of umami to grilled corn. Its complex depth of flavor can significantly enhance the corn's natural sweetness, as well as the caramelization it may boast once it's grilled. When the sweet kernels meet the salty, umami-packed liquid, the combination creates a satisfying and unique experience different from any other dish at the potluck. Not only that, but the richness of fish sauce complements the smokiness created by the grill, resulting in a smoky, sweet, and unique balance that makes each bite more enjoyable than the last.

Additionally, compared to other condiments like butter and mayonnaise (which is typically used in a Mexican street corn recipe), fish sauce is rich in protein and contains essential amino acids, which can be beneficial for overall health. So, not only will it create a lighter, brighter flavor profile, but it can enhance the healthy aspects of the dish.

Fish sauce can be introduced to your dish in a variety of ways. After grilling your corn, you can drizzle some on top for a subtle burst of flavor. Or, to really switch things up, you can marinate your corn in a fish sauce-based marinade before placing it on the grill to infuse the kernels with a mind-blowing, mouth-watering flavor.