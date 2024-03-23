Give Your Bolognese An Umami Kick With A Dash Of Fish Sauce

Pasta Bolognese is a dish rich in both flavor and dispute. On one hand it's an Italian-American classic, often appearing on menus sandwiched somewhere between the penne alla vodka and fettuccini Alfredo. On the flip side, pasta Bolognese is as rustic as they come, originating in Bologna, Italy around tail end of the 19th century. The original recipe, published in 1891 in the Pellegrino Artusi cookbook, was made with lean veil, pancetta, butter, onion, and carrots (and maybe a half cup of cream depending on the cook's discretion). But do you know what's noticeably absent from this recipe? Tomatoes!

But that's the beauty of culinary traditions. As time moves forward, they continue to change and evolve based on the people who have adopted them. That's why when you cook your next batch of Bolognese, you shouldn't be afraid to experiment with flavors and ingredients that seem a little out of the box. And one of those ingredients should be fish sauce.

Fish sauce? In meat sauce? Yup, this salty fermented condiment ubiquitous in Southeast Asian cuisine adds a satisfying umami flavor to your Bolognese without any sort of fishy aftertaste. It'll round out the flavors and have your guests wondering whose nonna gave you the recipe.