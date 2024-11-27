The Best Way To Upgrade Your Breakfast Sandwich Is Also The Easiest

The breakfast sandwich is a time-honored meal for all, with roots in the industrial revolution when workers on the way to the factories would grab one to-go. That "on the way" vibe continued with breakfast sandwiches becoming staples of early morning fast food, not to mention New Yorkers' passionate feelings about their bodega Bacon, Egg and Cheese (BEC). The essential recipe for a breakfast sandwich is eggs, some kind of salty meat, and often some nice, melty cheese. But, if you're feeling adventurous (or bored), there are plenty of ways to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level.

One of the easiest and most delicious upgrades for your breakfast sandwich is to sprinkle your eggs with a bit of truffle salt to finish them. The exact flavor profile this adds depends on the kind of truffle salt you use, but a quick pinch on your sandwich at least adds some earthiness and mushroom-like umami that elevates eggs beautifully.