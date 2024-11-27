The Best Way To Upgrade Your Breakfast Sandwich Is Also The Easiest
The breakfast sandwich is a time-honored meal for all, with roots in the industrial revolution when workers on the way to the factories would grab one to-go. That "on the way" vibe continued with breakfast sandwiches becoming staples of early morning fast food, not to mention New Yorkers' passionate feelings about their bodega Bacon, Egg and Cheese (BEC). The essential recipe for a breakfast sandwich is eggs, some kind of salty meat, and often some nice, melty cheese. But, if you're feeling adventurous (or bored), there are plenty of ways to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level.
One of the easiest and most delicious upgrades for your breakfast sandwich is to sprinkle your eggs with a bit of truffle salt to finish them. The exact flavor profile this adds depends on the kind of truffle salt you use, but a quick pinch on your sandwich at least adds some earthiness and mushroom-like umami that elevates eggs beautifully.
Different truffle salts and how they can upgrade your next breakfast sandwich
There are two main kinds of truffle salt, which coincide with the two main types of truffles: Black truffle salt, and white truffle salt. Both kinds should consist of only some kind of salt and little pieces of real truffles, though they may also contain flavor boosters such as truffle flavor concentrate. If the salt you're considering doesn't have visible pieces of truffle, don't get it. It might be using a synthetic chemical called 2,4-dithiapentane which most truffle oils use to mimic a truffle's flavor, and that most chefs can't stand, including Martha Stewart.
With that said, the most common kind of truffle salt is black truffle salt, partly because black truffles have a stronger smell and flavor, and partly because they're less expensive than white truffles. This strength is great for upgrading a complex breakfast sandwich, such as one that adds in some tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise, so you still get a nice hit of truffle flavor. White truffles have a lighter, subtler flavor than black truffles so it won't overpower limited ingredients, but instead add a perfect earthy note underneath them for more nuance. Whatever kind of truffle salt you use, it's sure to be a delicious and easy upgrade for your breakfast sandwich.