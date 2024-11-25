Is It Safe To Eat Pumpkin Skin?

Fall is the perfect time to pull out your favorite recipes involving pumpkin. Pumpkin pie, creamy pumpkin soup, roast pumpkin, and pumpkin empanadas may find themselves at the top of your list; however, if you are tossing the skins in the process, you may want to think twice. Pumpkin skin is edible and full of rich nutrients. It contains both fiber and a flavor you didn't know you were missing out on.

That said, like with most squash, the rind and skin of the pumpkin can be tough if consumed raw. That's why it is better if you use them in a recipe that involves some cooking. Pumpkin skin adds a depth of flavor to a soup broth and you can also add it to a pumpkin jam if your heart desires. To prepare pumpkin skins, first boil the skins and then roast them with a little olive oil, salt, pepper, and whatever spices fit your cooking needs.