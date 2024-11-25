Is It Safe To Eat Pumpkin Skin?
Fall is the perfect time to pull out your favorite recipes involving pumpkin. Pumpkin pie, creamy pumpkin soup, roast pumpkin, and pumpkin empanadas may find themselves at the top of your list; however, if you are tossing the skins in the process, you may want to think twice. Pumpkin skin is edible and full of rich nutrients. It contains both fiber and a flavor you didn't know you were missing out on.
That said, like with most squash, the rind and skin of the pumpkin can be tough if consumed raw. That's why it is better if you use them in a recipe that involves some cooking. Pumpkin skin adds a depth of flavor to a soup broth and you can also add it to a pumpkin jam if your heart desires. To prepare pumpkin skins, first boil the skins and then roast them with a little olive oil, salt, pepper, and whatever spices fit your cooking needs.
Types of pumpkins to eat
Not all pumpkins are good for eating, though. So, choose wisely. If you are making a pie, sugar pumpkins are the perfect pick. These small, round pumpkins are sweet and flavorful. Long Island Cheese pumpkins are a light, creamy peach color. You can use them to bake pies, but you can also roast them and add pieces, skin and all, to an autumnal vegetable medley that could include other roasted veggies like radishes, potatoes, onions, and turnips. Or make a pumpkin risotto by adding some roasted pumpkin with the skins on and puree it. This little touch will make for a yummy take on this traditional dish.
If you are going to eat the skin, make certain that you wash it. And also make certain it is free from any type of rot. If the stem has broken off, you may want to choose another one. You will know that a pumpkin is ready to cook if it sounds hollow when you knock on it. Store this squash in a cool, dark, and dry spot in your pantry and you will be able to keep it for a month or so.