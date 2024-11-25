The Delicate Layer Cake That Hails From One Of The World's Oldest Countries

Italy is a premiere European country for food tourism for two reasons: First, it's home to multiple food-centric cities, such as Naples and Palermo, and second, nestled neatly within its borders is a quirky yet alluring mountainous microstate known as San Marino (one of the least visited countries in the world). At only 61 square kilometers, it's one of the smallest republics in the world. It's also one of the oldest; its constitution dates back to the 1600s when it established itself as a parliamentary government.

Oddly, it's not the only microstate in the area. It's only about 375 miles from Monaco. It's even closer to Vatican City, which is only around 250 miles away. From a visitor's perspective, San Marino may have more in common with Italy as an underrated gem of a food tourism destination in its own right. While one of the tiny city-state's factoids is its self-proclaimed status as the world's oldest self-governed republic, the other is its tempting torta tre monti.

The torta tre monti, literally "cake of three mountains," is a cherished San Marino tradition that graces the tables of citizens and culinary establishments alike during significant events and celebrations. It's not a traditional sponge cake as we know it. Instead, it's comprised of layers of crispy thin wafers layered with an airy mixture of decadent chocolate hazelnut spread and whipped cream and an optional hint of coffee in the form of instant granules. You can frost it with traditional chocolate icing or roll it in ganache.