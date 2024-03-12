What Makes Chiffon And Sponge Cake Different?

There are seemingly more baked goods under the sun than stars in the sky. Inevitably, this means you're going to be left with some types of cakes that are distinct from each other while still being remarkably similar. Not everything can be as obviously different as German chocolate cake and carrot cake; sometimes things are pretty close together. Such is the case with chiffon cake and sponge cake.

But what even is the difference between these two? They both tend to be light and airy, and both are popular in the American South. The answer comes down to butter and baking powder — specifically, that sponge cakes don't have any of either, while chiffon cakes have both. But it's not as simple as "chiffon cakes are butter cakes," either. Butter cakes are a category of cakes that sit in opposition to sponge — but chiffon cakes are kind of down to a category all to themselves.