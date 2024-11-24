It Turns Out Pumpkin Leaves Are Edible (But There's A Catch)

Fall is the season of Pumpkin pie, pumpkin lattes, and pumpkin ice cream. What if I told you it's also the season of pumpkin leaves? That's right, this leafy green that is used in Indian and Sub-Saharan African cooking that is often overlooked by most American chefs is not only edible, but it's healthy and delicious. Often compared in flavor to asparagus, green beans, and broccoli, these greens are full of calcium, magnesium, and potassium, with a little Vitamin B9 in there as well.

But, here's the catch: These typically aren't found in your local Kroger's produce aisle. Your best bet at finding them in a grocery store is going to a market specializing in Indian or Sub-Saharan African foods. If you don't have any such markets near you, check out your local farmer's market. There's a chance a vendor there may carry them.

If you don't see any leaves there, talk to the vendors selling pumpkins. Most often they will be happy to harvest those leaves and set them aside to sell them to you next week. Building a relationship with the farmers is one of our top tips for shopping at a farmers market. If all else fails, try your hand at growing your own pumpkin patch! Pumpkins can be an easy plant to grow, especially if you're growing your own Thanksgiving.