It Turns Out Pumpkin Leaves Are Edible (But There's A Catch)
Fall is the season of Pumpkin pie, pumpkin lattes, and pumpkin ice cream. What if I told you it's also the season of pumpkin leaves? That's right, this leafy green that is used in Indian and Sub-Saharan African cooking that is often overlooked by most American chefs is not only edible, but it's healthy and delicious. Often compared in flavor to asparagus, green beans, and broccoli, these greens are full of calcium, magnesium, and potassium, with a little Vitamin B9 in there as well.
But, here's the catch: These typically aren't found in your local Kroger's produce aisle. Your best bet at finding them in a grocery store is going to a market specializing in Indian or Sub-Saharan African foods. If you don't have any such markets near you, check out your local farmer's market. There's a chance a vendor there may carry them.
If you don't see any leaves there, talk to the vendors selling pumpkins. Most often they will be happy to harvest those leaves and set them aside to sell them to you next week. Building a relationship with the farmers is one of our top tips for shopping at a farmers market. If all else fails, try your hand at growing your own pumpkin patch! Pumpkins can be an easy plant to grow, especially if you're growing your own Thanksgiving.
How to cook with pumpkin leaves
Once you've gotten your hands on some pumpkin leaves, it's time to cook! If you aren't cooking with them right away, wash them like any leafy green, wrap them in a paper towel, and store them in an airtight container in the fridge. You can eat them raw or use them in place of spinach in curries and stews. If your pumpkin leaves have prickly spines you can peel them off by cutting off the tip and peeling them down. Young leaves are tender and soft, while older leaves are tougher and better used as wraps for steamed foods, much like a grape leaf in dolmades.
Pumpkin leaves pair well with coconut milk in curries. If you're making a homemade saag you can easily replace the spinach with pumpkin leaves. Saute them with some onions, garlic, and pumpkin seeds as protein for a simple, nutritious dish. The great thing about pumpkin leaves is that they go well with almost anything. Comparable to kale or swiss chard without any of the bitterness, pumpkin leaves offer a mild flavor, so start experimenting and find what works best for you!