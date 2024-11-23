The Key Step You Need To Follow When Making Marshmallows

Nothing says love like making homemade marshmallows. Whether you're going to use them for grilled skillet s'mores, the next time you plan on making Rice Krispies treats for the school bake sale, or to toast and add to your cup of hot cocoa, marshmallows made with your own two hands are an added touch that makes your sweet treats sweeter. But, if you fail to bloom the gelatin, it will fail to melt properly and result in dense and rubbery marshmallows rather than light and fluffy ones.

Gelatin is a gelling or food-thickening agent made from animal collagen. Blooming gelatin may sound intimidating, but it is a simple process that is often skipped when making marshmallows. It requires softening and hydrating the gelatin with some cold water and vanilla so that the flakes or powder easily dissolve and melt.

To properly perform this task, pour your cold water and vanilla into a bowl and slowly sprinkle in the gelatin powder so that it is spread across the water's surface. Stir it together until it is mixed together and allow it to set for five to 10 minutes before you combine it with the warm, sugary syrup. You will know it hasn't bloomed if there are still clumps.