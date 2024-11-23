Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Frozen Diced Onions

Onions can make or break a dish. This root vegetable adds its fragrance, a depth of flavor, and a little stingy zing when it's chopped up and used in tacos, salads, and sandwiches. But, when a dish calls for raw onions, count frozen onions as part of the round-up of frozen foods that aren't worth buying. Raw onions that will remain raw in a recipe need to be fresh. Trying to use frozen diced onions on James Beard's famous onion sandwich – it isn't going to taste the same.

Frozen onions will not give your mouth the same crispy, crunchy texture you get when eating raw onions. This is because onions have a high water content. When you freeze them, that moisture expands and pierces through the cell walls. That water seeps out as the onions thaw. Once they are no longer frozen, you will notice that these diced onions lack the rigidity of freshly cut onions. On top of that, they are watery — not a good combo.