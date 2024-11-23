Hang Your Knives Like Julia Child For A More Efficient Kitchen

Why use a magnetic strip over any other storage option for your knives? In addition to being efficient, the most important thing to consider with knife storage is safety. Keeping them in a kitchen drawer could lead to some serious cuts if little hands go into a drawer in search of a spoon or other kitchen tool. Julia Child was against storing knives loosely in a drawer because it can also cause the blades and tips to dull over time.

However, knife blocks are not must better. While seemingly convenient, they take up precious countertop space. Not to mention, they are just a breeding ground for bacteria if you aren't vigilant about keeping your knives free of moisture and cleaning the block of wood on a regular basis.

If you like the idea of using a magnetic strip to store your kitchen knives, so they are in arm's reach when you are chopping up vegetables for ratatouille or a forge chopped salad, there are a number out there to choose from depending on what size your wall can support and how many knives you want to hang on it. You can find magnetic knife holders made of wood, like this Gourmetop wood magnetic knife holder, as well as stainless steal, like this HEREOF metal magnetic knife holder. You want to make certain that the one you select has a strong magnetic field and that's easy to install.