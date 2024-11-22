Do Purple String Beans Taste Any Different Than Green?
Greens beans are like the middle child: They never get enough attention, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve it. The only time this veggie gets any love is when your mom makes her green bean casserole recipe for the holidays. These veggies are crunchy and rich in nutrients, but because they are so overlooked, you may not even know they come in purple too. In fact, there are 14 types of green beans you should get familiar with, all with slightly different textures and tastes!
If you are wondering if green and purple string beans taste the same, the answer is: they do — for the most part. Often referred to as purple pole beans, they are just like green beans in many ways; but they taste slightly sweeter with a nutty tinge, both raw and cooked.
However, once you cook them, you might be disappointed. They lose their beautiful, defining purple hue and turn green. This is because the color, which is a result of water-soluble pigments known as anthocyanins, is easily affected by changes in acidity and high temperatures. But, regardless of this change, you can use purple string beans the same way you would use the green variety.
How to keep their color
If you want to retain their eggplant color for the glamorous effect they add to your dish's presentation, you can soak them in an acid like vinegar or lemon juice before you cook them. You can also limit the amount of time they are actually subjected to heat by blanching them. This quick cook process, which requires a quick dunk in boiling water and then straight into a bowl of ice water, should allow you to enjoy their royal hue from pan to plate.
Because their added sweetness is mild and not overwhelming, purple string beans are delicious in casseroles, stir-fries, salads, and pasta, and are the perfect addition to a crudité. Add them to your roasted potato and green bean salad recipe or let them serve as a pop of color in your potato salad Niçoise. Once you embrace these purple beans, you may not want to ever use the green ones again.