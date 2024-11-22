Do Purple String Beans Taste Any Different Than Green?

Greens beans are like the middle child: They never get enough attention, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve it. The only time this veggie gets any love is when your mom makes her green bean casserole recipe for the holidays. These veggies are crunchy and rich in nutrients, but because they are so overlooked, you may not even know they come in purple too. In fact, there are 14 types of green beans you should get familiar with, all with slightly different textures and tastes!

If you are wondering if green and purple string beans taste the same, the answer is: they do — for the most part. Often referred to as purple pole beans, they are just like green beans in many ways; but they taste slightly sweeter with a nutty tinge, both raw and cooked.

However, once you cook them, you might be disappointed. They lose their beautiful, defining purple hue and turn green. This is because the color, which is a result of water-soluble pigments known as anthocyanins, is easily affected by changes in acidity and high temperatures. But, regardless of this change, you can use purple string beans the same way you would use the green variety.