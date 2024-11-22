The 3-Ingredient Appetizer That Looks Way Fancier Than It Is

Easy appetizers? Sign us up. When it comes to crafting the best party appetizers, quick and uncomplicated are mission critical. Easy hors d'oeuvres and snacks free up your time in the kitchen so you can concentrate on dishes that require a little more TLC. It also leaves you with more time to chat with your guests. Sure sushi is a great finger food, but the amount of time it takes to make — in excess of an hour — doesn't place it at the top of the list, nor do most food items that require lots of ingredients, prep work, and cooking time. That's why you are going to love this three-ingredient appetizer that looks way fancier than it is. Try them at your next holiday party!

Break out some figs, sugar, brie cheese, and a kitchen torch. These ingredients scream sophistication, but the way you are going to transform them into a brûléed fig with brie cheese will have your guests licking their lips as elegantly as possible. Simply slice up the figs into round disks. Coat the tops of the fig slices with a good helping of sugar and use your kitchen torch to melt the sugar and caramelize it. Next comes the brie cheese. Cut it up into small cubes and place those on top of a brûléed fig slice and top with another fig slice. It should look like a petit sandwich made of fruit and cheese.