Why Steak Marinades At Mexican Restaurants Taste So Much Better Than Yours

Mexican marinades combine bold and vibrant flavors to transform steak into the show-stopping centerpiece of your dinner table. Key ingredients often include citrus juices, chiles, local spices, vinegar, or even beer. While there's nothing inherently peculiar about Mexican marinades compared to those of other countries and cultures, Mexican marinades tend to have a memorable and uncommonly well-rounded result.

As with many effective marinades, acidity plays a major role. And the acid du jour in many Mexican-style steak recipes is some form of citrus. Lime and orange are common, providing a bright acidity that can punch through dark, brooding, smoky flavors while complementing, enhancing, and even mellowing rich, floral, or bitter flavors. But it also tenderizes and softens the steak, allowing itself and the other flavors to penetrate further and impart more character, making it the perfect choice for both tough and tender cuts of meat.

Balancing bright and tangy flavors with saltiness, earthy or bitter notes, and piquant chiles make a Mexican-style steak marinade stand out, elevating even the most humble cookout. So it's important to understand how to combine ingredients to achieve meaty steak perfection.