How To Tell The Difference Between Tough And Tender Cuts Of Meat

Turning a tough cut of meat into a crave-able meal is one of the biggest challenges a cook can face. You never want to find yourself struggling to cut through a piece of meat and then have your hard work met with a mouthful of dry, chewy muscle. And yet, tough cuts like beef shank and brisket have provided humanity with some of its most delicious culinary creations. If you understand the piece of meat you're working with and how to treat it, you can make truly spectacular things.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are exceptionally tender cuts of meat, which you might assume are easier to work with. This can be true, but again, technique is everything. Choose the wrong cooking method; even the most prized tender ribeye can be ruined. The key to meat mastery is understanding which cuts are tough and which are tender then planning your meal accordingly.

Fortunately, there's a pretty simple rule that can help you determine whether a particular piece of meat needs the tough or tender approach. It's about knowing what part of the body each cut comes from. The most tender meat is found in the middle of an animal's back; the further you get from the spine, the tougher the meat will be. By learning a few basic terms and looking for visual cues in each cut, you can quickly determine what the muscle in question was used for and how tough or tender it will be.