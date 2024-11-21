Why You Should Separate Your Fried Chicken Pieces Before Reheating Them
One clever hack for reheating fried chicken is that you have to separate the pieces by size if you want to get them back to their original state or as close to that as you can get. If you toss all the leftover chicken pieces into the oven, irrespective of size, some might come out overdone and rubbery, while others are still cold on the inside. But that's not even the half of it. One wrong move, and you may end up with soggy fried chicken, which no one likes.
For leftover chicken pieces that are all the same size, you can reheat everything at once if you have enough room in the oven. But, if you have chicken pieces of different shapes and sizes, you should consider separating them. Smaller cuts cook much faster, but by the time the large pieces like thighs and drumsticks catch up, the smaller ones are dry. Reheating similar-sized cuts ensures that each batch cooks at about the same pace.
Another reason to separate the fried chicken pieces is the issue of safety. If you're reheating chicken, its core temperature needs to reach about 165 degrees Fahrenheit. This is necessary to kill harmful organisms that can make you sick. Separation ensures that each set reaches this core temperature, but be sure to confirm that with your trusty meat thermometer for a perfect finish.
How to reheat fried chicken without losing the crunch
If you want your reheated fried chicken to still be crispy, you need to get the oven to the right temperature and ensure that heat reaches every side. If the chicken was initially in your refrigerator, start by allowing it to sit at room temperature for a while. Getting it to room temperature first will help the meat cook uniformly. Set your oven to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit and arrange the chicken pieces on a wire rack for even heat distribution. It should only take about 15 minutes to be ready, but remember to flip the chicken pieces at intervals.
Just as you can make fried chicken with your air fryer, you can also use it to reheat your leftovers. However, since you won't use a wire rack, don't overcrowd the bucket. This will also help the heat spread evenly. Another tip is not to wrap the chicken pieces in foil because that will cause steam to build up and condense on the skin. And, there you have it: Crispy yet moist reheated fried chicken, thanks to one simple trick.