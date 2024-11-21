Why You Should Separate Your Fried Chicken Pieces Before Reheating Them

One clever hack for reheating fried chicken is that you have to separate the pieces by size if you want to get them back to their original state or as close to that as you can get. If you toss all the leftover chicken pieces into the oven, irrespective of size, some might come out overdone and rubbery, while others are still cold on the inside. But that's not even the half of it. One wrong move, and you may end up with soggy fried chicken, which no one likes.

For leftover chicken pieces that are all the same size, you can reheat everything at once if you have enough room in the oven. But, if you have chicken pieces of different shapes and sizes, you should consider separating them. Smaller cuts cook much faster, but by the time the large pieces like thighs and drumsticks catch up, the smaller ones are dry. Reheating similar-sized cuts ensures that each batch cooks at about the same pace.

Another reason to separate the fried chicken pieces is the issue of safety. If you're reheating chicken, its core temperature needs to reach about 165 degrees Fahrenheit. This is necessary to kill harmful organisms that can make you sick. Separation ensures that each set reaches this core temperature, but be sure to confirm that with your trusty meat thermometer for a perfect finish.