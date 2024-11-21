The One Fast Food Sweet Tea You're Better Off Skipping

Sweet tea is a staple in Southern cuisine (despite its not-so-Southern origins), and you'll often find it on the menu of many well-loved fast-food chains. For instance, you can snag a delicious sweet tea at places ranging from McDonald's to Starbucks, each bringing its own unique flavor to the table.

However, there's one fast food chain whose iced tea really just isn't worth picking up – Chipotle. Chipotle's sweet tea isn't offered at all locations, but you'll typically find it in chain stores across the American South. But, if you were thinking of something you're grandmother might have brewed for you, you'll have to think again. Daily Meal tasted and ranked 15 fast food sweet teas and unfortunately, Chipotle's scraped the bottom of the barrel. The tea didn't have the same punchy flavor that you might be used to, and pair that with the fact that it can be hard to find and a bit pricey, it's just not worth spending your money on.