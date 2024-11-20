A Fan-Favorite Seasoning Gives Frozen Pizza An Unbeatable Crust
Who doesn't have an emergency frozen pizza stashed in the freezer for a night when you feel too lazy to cook, but too hungry to wait for a delivery person to knock on your door? These convenience pizzas have so much potential to be good until you bite into the crust and it tastes like cardboard. It's a common complaint, but one that can be rectified. In fact, it's why you might want to turn to your spice cabinet and break out your everything bagel spice shaker.
Everything bagel seasoning has, well, everything in it — or at least it seems like it. Poppy seeds, sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, minced dried garlic, minced dried onion, and coarse or flaked sea salt all come together to create a taste and crunch that is beloved on an everything bagel. If you want to add this seasoning to your frozen pizza crust, all you need is some melted butter, a pastry brush, and your store-bought or homemade everything bagel seasoning.
How it works
Whether you are baking a frozen cheese pizza, a pepperoni pizza, or one with the works, it is imperative that you add your everything bagel seasoning at the right time. You want to melt your butter and brush it on the crust before your frozen pizza is fully baked. When the timer hits the last few minutes, it is the perfect time to do so. Applying it after the pizza has baked is a frozen pizza mistake you should avoid at all costs because you won't get the full benefits of butter's superpowers. The melted butter is going to not only ensure your everything bagel seasoning remains in place, it is going to give it that beautiful golden brown color on your crust as it bakes and imparts its rich, buttery taste to the crust.
What types of pizza does everything bagel seasoning taste best on? Hearty pizza crusts or thin pizza crusts are both going to taste delicious with this trick. But if you need some inspiration, for starters, since you already know this seasoning tastes delicious on eggs, try it on a frozen breakfast pizza. Or sprinkle it onto the Aldi frozen pizza you need to pick up on your next trip: Mama Cozzi's brand Original Thin pizza. The added salty, crunchy flavor will make your family think you ordered out.