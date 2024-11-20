A Fan-Favorite Seasoning Gives Frozen Pizza An Unbeatable Crust

Whether you are baking a frozen cheese pizza, a pepperoni pizza, or one with the works, it is imperative that you add your everything bagel seasoning at the right time. You want to melt your butter and brush it on the crust before your frozen pizza is fully baked. When the timer hits the last few minutes, it is the perfect time to do so. Applying it after the pizza has baked is a frozen pizza mistake you should avoid at all costs because you won't get the full benefits of butter's superpowers. The melted butter is going to not only ensure your everything bagel seasoning remains in place, it is going to give it that beautiful golden brown color on your crust as it bakes and imparts its rich, buttery taste to the crust.

What types of pizza does everything bagel seasoning taste best on? Hearty pizza crusts or thin pizza crusts are both going to taste delicious with this trick. But if you need some inspiration, for starters, since you already know this seasoning tastes delicious on eggs, try it on a frozen breakfast pizza. Or sprinkle it onto the Aldi frozen pizza you need to pick up on your next trip: Mama Cozzi's brand Original Thin pizza. The added salty, crunchy flavor will make your family think you ordered out.