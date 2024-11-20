The One Big Mistake To Avoid When Adding Beer To Stew

Its hearty stew season and one of the best additions to a rich, flavorful stew is beer. Before you make a slow cooker Beef and Guinness Stew though, listen carefully. Daily Meal recently spoke with Hammed, a chef, recipe developer, and author of the blog The Prince Eats, and he warned us about one common mistake people make when adding beer to stew. The mistake in question is being too heavy-handed when pouring the beer.

Hammed tells us that when you don't use an accurate measurement from the recipe it "can result in drowning out the aromas and feature flavors of the stew." Beer is meant to be a flavor enhancer, not the flavor itself. It adds an earthy depth that stews would otherwise have to spend hours on the stovetop to achieve. Different beers have different uses when it comes to cooking, so choose the one that will best enhance your dish. But, even with the right beer choice — and amount — for your stew, it still needs to spend some time simmering, otherwise you'll make another common mistake.