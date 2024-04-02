The Best Ingredient To Make Your Popcorn Less Greasy

There are lots of great reasons to make popcorn on a stovetop instead of in the microwave. Along with greater affordability and improved quality, you'll also get to choose what type of fat you use when popping the corn kernels. In this case, using ghee instead of butter is ideal when you love the flavor of butter but want to avoid the soggy, overly saturated popcorn that leaves grease stains all over your fingers and clothing (and occasionally a household pet).

For the unaware, ghee is a type of clarified butter that results from a specialized cooking process. To get ghee, butter must be cooked until the butterfat breaks free from other components, meaning the water and milk solids. The remaining oil has a less cloying texture as compared to butter, and it also has an elevated smoke point. That makes it a perfect accompaniment to stovetop popcorn, as ghee is less likely to burn and leave your snack with an unpalatable singed flavor.