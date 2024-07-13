Fun Fact: The First Modern Restaurant Started As A Wellness Center

Sharing experiences over food has been a thing for a long time, but it turns out that it took a while for everything to coalesce into the restaurant experiences of today's world. We're not even talking about menus accessed by QR codes or ordering ahead via an app; we're talking about things like menus, orders taken by waitstaff, and places that offer choices as to what you're being served. It sounds so everyday that it's hard to imagine a world without it, but it turns out that the word "restaurant" was only coined in the 1700s. In the grand scheme of human history, that's not long ago.

Parts of the restaurant concept date back to ancient Assyria, and the first menu ever discovered was carved on a stone tablet. More recently, businesses serving the cuisine of the 12th-century Song Dynasty popped up along trade routes in China, giving merchants and traders a chance to eat at a place that was serving their own local cuisine, even when they were far from home.

But what about the first time the word "restaurant" was used in reference to a place serving food to customers? Initially, customers weren't necessarily looking for a meal; they were looking for medicine and healing. The very first location that earned the name "restaurant" opened in 1765, and it was named for the "restorative broth" that it sold to the masses of Paris.