The Odd-Looking Fish That's Actually One Of The Most Delicious To Eat

Have you ever had nightmares or seen B horror movies about monsters that live deep in the ocean? While you have probably never thought about eating those creatures, you might start when you learn about how delectable the ugly monkfish tastes. There's a reason it's touted as the most delicious monster in the sea (at least according to On the Water).

Withstanding a wide temperature spectrum and water depths up to 3,000 feet, the monkfish typically lives partially covered in mud, sand, and shell habitats on the ocean floor. It has a broad head and a flat body that tapers into a narrow tail, and the skin of its back is dark green to dark brown but blotchy, while its belly is a creamy white. Also called an angler fish or sea-devil, the most horrifying part is the multiple rows of spiny teeth in its wide mouth. In fact, large adults have been known to eat diving ducks and seabirds.

Although terrifying, the monkfish is one of the most underrated fish that you should try at least once. The tails can be cleaned to resemble lobster tails, but that's not the only thing these two seafood delights have in common. Sometimes referred to as poor man's lobster, monkfish has a similar flavor and texture when it's cooked: Mild, sweet, firm, and meaty.