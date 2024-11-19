The Odd-Looking Fish That's Actually One Of The Most Delicious To Eat
Have you ever had nightmares or seen B horror movies about monsters that live deep in the ocean? While you have probably never thought about eating those creatures, you might start when you learn about how delectable the ugly monkfish tastes. There's a reason it's touted as the most delicious monster in the sea (at least according to On the Water).
Withstanding a wide temperature spectrum and water depths up to 3,000 feet, the monkfish typically lives partially covered in mud, sand, and shell habitats on the ocean floor. It has a broad head and a flat body that tapers into a narrow tail, and the skin of its back is dark green to dark brown but blotchy, while its belly is a creamy white. Also called an angler fish or sea-devil, the most horrifying part is the multiple rows of spiny teeth in its wide mouth. In fact, large adults have been known to eat diving ducks and seabirds.
Although terrifying, the monkfish is one of the most underrated fish that you should try at least once. The tails can be cleaned to resemble lobster tails, but that's not the only thing these two seafood delights have in common. Sometimes referred to as poor man's lobster, monkfish has a similar flavor and texture when it's cooked: Mild, sweet, firm, and meaty.
Buying, cooking, and serving monkfish
While not all grocery stores across the United States stock monkfish in their fridges and freezers, some of the best places to buy fish may have it, such as Whole Foods. When you do find it, it will probably come as just the tail either filleted or on the bone, the latter of which requires pulling off the skin and membrane underneath. In case you buy it whole at a seafood market, keep in mind that you'll have to pull off the skin, peel off the membrane, and trim the fins and tail before cooking.
With the fillets ready, you can use practically any cooking method. Bake, broil, fry, grill, poach, roast, or sauté the monkfish like you would any other piece of fish, except for one thing: Salt it well because the meat is very lean. The salt will dissolve into the fillets, helping them retain moisture as they cook so that they don't shrink. Since the fish absorbs marinade and sauce flavors well too, it's very versatile for making different cuisines and dishes, including monkfish curry. For a nice crust and browning while cooking, cover the fillets in a little bit of flour.
When serving monkfish, you can choose any side dish that complements the marinade or seasonings with which you chose to cook. Salad greens, roasted root vegetables, sautéed mushrooms, and mashed potatoes with gravy are all fantastic options. Monkfish pairs well with a variety of grains and legumes as well. So don't let its unsightly appearance fool you — this is one delicious fish.