The Underrated Vegetable You Need To Add To Risotto
Zucchini probably isn't the first thing you think of when you want to spice up a risotto recipe. And while tomato or mushroom risotto may reign supreme in the kitchens of many, adding zucchini to your risotto can be the unexpected, delicious addition your dish needs.
As a member of the squash family, zucchini is known for its unique texture: When it's uncooked, zucchini is crisp and dense. But once you cook it, the texture becomes quite soft and slightly creamy. (It's pretty similar to an eggplant, though zucchini remains a bit firmer even after it's cooked.) You may typically find it chopped up in a salad, or served grilled or roasted, but zucchini can also be great as an ingredient in various dishes — especially risotto.
Adding zucchini to your risotto is a great way to introduce fresh elements and enhance the overall texture of your dish. By incorporating this one single ingredient, you might find that it's the key to the silky, creamy, drool-worthy risotto you've been dreaming of. And, not to mention, it's a total sleeper hack — so if you're cooking for guests, they'll definitely be asking for your secret. Mushrooms, who?
Why zucchini works so well in risotto
Zucchini works well in risotto for myriad reasons. By grating zucchini (usually about two medium-sized ones) into your dish, you have the ability to enhance the flavors and textures of risotto even more — if you can believe it.
Since zucchini softens, it introduces a creamy tenderness to your risotto as it mixes with the stock, white wine, herbs, and arborio rice — and there's nothing that arborio rice loves more than moisture. As the zucchini cooks down, the arborio rice will soak up all of the flavor that comes from the veggie, introducing an earthy, delicate flavor into your dish. Just make sure not to toast your rice for too long since it can complicate the arborio's ability to release starch and soak up moisture.
Additionally, adding grated zucchini to your risotto introduces more nutrients into the dish. It's a fantastic source of vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and folate, and includes a good amount of dietary fiber, which aids digestion and promotes gut health.
But taste and nutrition aside, zucchini also can make — and let's be honest, here — the typically boring and beige appearance of risotto all the more interesting due to its vibrant green color. Even when grated, its unique look will shine through, creating a visually appealing dish that looks good and tastes even better.