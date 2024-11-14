The Underrated Vegetable You Need To Add To Risotto

Zucchini probably isn't the first thing you think of when you want to spice up a risotto recipe. And while tomato or mushroom risotto may reign supreme in the kitchens of many, adding zucchini to your risotto can be the unexpected, delicious addition your dish needs.

As a member of the squash family, zucchini is known for its unique texture: When it's uncooked, zucchini is crisp and dense. But once you cook it, the texture becomes quite soft and slightly creamy. (It's pretty similar to an eggplant, though zucchini remains a bit firmer even after it's cooked.) You may typically find it chopped up in a salad, or served grilled or roasted, but zucchini can also be great as an ingredient in various dishes — especially risotto.

Adding zucchini to your risotto is a great way to introduce fresh elements and enhance the overall texture of your dish. By incorporating this one single ingredient, you might find that it's the key to the silky, creamy, drool-worthy risotto you've been dreaming of. And, not to mention, it's a total sleeper hack — so if you're cooking for guests, they'll definitely be asking for your secret. Mushrooms, who?