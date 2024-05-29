The Genius Tip For Perfect Grilled Zucchini Every Time

It's perhaps no coincidence that grilling season and zucchini season coincide. Green and yellow summer squashes grow and ripen in force in the summertime, and there's no doubt that one of the best ways to cook them is outdoors over a hot flame. Grilling zucchini is as easy as cutting slices, brushing them with oil, and grilling them for five to 10 minutes, but it's just as easy to end up with mushy squash, too, if you're not careful. Zucchini cooks very quickly, and once it's hot, it doesn't like to wait around on a plate, or else it gets soft. So to get perfectly grilled, tender zucchini every time, cook it last and serve it immediately.

If summer squash is on the menu at your next backyard barbecue, keep in mind that zucchini is mostly made up of water. Once you start heating them up, that water turns to steam, and the vegetable starts to break down, so time is of the essence. Cut your summer squash into slices that are thick enough for grilling, manage the moisture with a little salt, and don't let it sit around.