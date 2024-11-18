The NYC Restaurant That Slings Nothing But Fried Spuds

You probably don't need much convincing to eat amazing french fries, but it's still worth a look at why they're so good at Pommes Frites. It all comes down to two aspects, the first being that the fries are twice-fried. This double-frying is traditional when making Belgian-style fries, with science even backing up why twice-fried french fries are better. Essentially, the first fry cooks the potato while the second makes for an extra-crunchy exterior. It's also why most restaurant french fries taste better than homemade.

The second aspect is the chunky size of the fries. While there are positives to all the different french fry styles, chunky fries are particularly well paired with Pommes Frites' variety of sauces. The extra size helps you scoop more sauce up with each bite, plus it helps the fries maintain structural integrity if you drizzle your sauces on top rather than scoop or dunk.

Speaking of sauces, the sheer variety on display makes it a haven for the "loves to try new things" crowd. Pommes Frites still offers the classics, of course, but it also offers inventive sauces such as one made with Bordeaux wine, figs, and sage. Better yet, you can sample all of the sauces for free, and if you still can't decide, you can grab three sauces for $5.50.