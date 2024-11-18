The Graham Cracker Brand We Skip Every Time

With s'mores season right upon us, there are a few ingredients that you'll want to have either in your pantry or on your shopping list — marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers. While you might be tempted to focus on which are the best marshmallows or the melty chocolate to fill your snack, getting the right graham crackers is just as important.

Graham crackers not only add crunch to your dessert, but they also help to balance out the sweetness of the marshmallow and the buttery richness of the chocolate. To make your job easier, Daily Meal ranked the best graham cracker brands. And, if you're out shopping for these ingredients, there's one option that we'd recommend avoiding — Partake.

In terms of taste and appearance, these crackers just don't hit the same way as, say, classic Honey Maid. What's more, they don't have the same great texture and deliver an unpleasant mouthfeel that might end up subtracting from your s'more experience rather than adding to it.