You're Ruining Your Air Fryer Lamb Chops With One Mistake

The air fryer is an incredible kitchen appliance, able to make a huge range of foods from essential snacks such as fish sticks to high-end fare such as whole Cornish game hens. Another delicious meal you can whip up with the right skills and recipes is a juicy lamb chop.

Since a lamb chop isn't the most affordable meal on the menu, we want to make sure it doesn't go to waste from avoidable mistakes. As such, Daily Meal asked Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," what home cooks should avoid when making some homecooked air-fried lamb chops. She said, "One of the biggest mistakes people make with lamb chops in an air fryer is overfilling the basket."

As for why this is, she continued by saying, "Air fryers operate by circulating hot air around the food to cook it evenly and quickly, so when the basket is too crowded, the airflow is restricted. This can lead to unevenly cooked or undercooked meat." Even if you're starving, avoid the temptation of overcrowding your air fryer, and you'll be better off for it.