You're Ruining Your Air Fryer Lamb Chops With One Mistake
The air fryer is an incredible kitchen appliance, able to make a huge range of foods from essential snacks such as fish sticks to high-end fare such as whole Cornish game hens. Another delicious meal you can whip up with the right skills and recipes is a juicy lamb chop.
Since a lamb chop isn't the most affordable meal on the menu, we want to make sure it doesn't go to waste from avoidable mistakes. As such, Daily Meal asked Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," what home cooks should avoid when making some homecooked air-fried lamb chops. She said, "One of the biggest mistakes people make with lamb chops in an air fryer is overfilling the basket."
As for why this is, she continued by saying, "Air fryers operate by circulating hot air around the food to cook it evenly and quickly, so when the basket is too crowded, the airflow is restricted. This can lead to unevenly cooked or undercooked meat." Even if you're starving, avoid the temptation of overcrowding your air fryer, and you'll be better off for it.
How to avoid overfilling your air fryer when making lamb chops
Thankfully, Clare Andrews didn't leave us hanging with no solution to the overfilling issue. She began by saying, "For those with larger families to feed or smaller air fryers, consider cooking the chops in batches for the best results." Of course, this requires some patience, and even though air fryers cook food faster than ovens, watching someone dig in while you wait for your chop is a little rough.
So Clare continued, saying, "Alternatively, you can use racks to stack the chops, placing some on top of the rack and others beneath it. This method essentially doubles your air fryer's capacity and allows for efficient cooking without compromising on quality." That doubling of capacity can also work in an individual's favor, letting you cook a side for your lamb chop at the same time if your air fryer is large enough. It's one of many air fryer hacks worth trying.