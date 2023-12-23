How To Cook Juicy, Tender Cornish Hen In The Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Cornish hen holds many of the best qualities of a normal roast chicken while improving upon them, like the perfect ratio of skin and meat. A holiday meal favorite, Cornish hens call for a shorter cook time and pack a powerful, flavorful punch. They're also a great option to make even an ordinary weeknight meal more special, as you can serve one bird per person at your dinner table.

Originally, Cornish hens gained their fancy moniker from cross-breeding the chicken breeds Red Aseel and Black Breasted Red Game of the Lord Derby type. But today, Cornish hens are humbly defined as young chickens under five weeks old weighing in at under two pounds. You can now find them fresh or in the freezer section of your local grocery store and prepare them easily at home.

Their small size and tender, succulent meat make Cornish hens a perfect match for everyone's favorite compact cooking gadget: the air fryer. Air fryers and chicken are already known as a dynamic duo for the fryer's ability to keep even ordinary roasting chicken juicy. With this strong yet simple cooking combination, you'll doubly cut down on your meal prep time while still delivering a delicious meal.