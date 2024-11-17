Do Hong Kong's Classic Pineapple Breakfast Buns Actually Have Any Pineapple?

Hong Kong's culinary scene is full of dishes that captivate the palate. Once you've had dim sum, char siu, or fishball curry, it's almost impossible not to want more. Good thing there's always something new to try. Nestled among these well-loved staples is a breakfast pastry that has become tightly woven into the locals' daily fabric. Boh loh bao, also known as pineapple buns, is a shining example of the cuisine's simple yet unique charm. With popularity tracing back to the 1940s, this sweet bread is also a beautiful testament to Hong Kong's traditional craftsmanship in the kitchen.

The first thing you need to know about boh loh bao is it doesn't actually have pineapple. The name is based on its distinctive checkered exterior and golden-brown hue that loosely resembles the fruit. The ingredients, instead, are familiar baking essentials such as flour, milk, butter, sugar, yeast, and eggs. They are then mixed into a dough, kneaded, and left to rise.

Meanwhile, the baker prepares the sugar-based topping that will go over the top of the buns. What makes it special is the use of ammonia powder, which is added in small amounts to achieve a distinctive crisp. Baked to perfection, what comes out of the oven is pillowy soft milk bread juxtaposed by a hard, crumbly crust that makes the pastry so uniquely enticing.