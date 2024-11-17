Choose The Right Type Of Bacon For A Better BLT

The BLT is a go-to sandwich for many, and although it consists of basic ingredients, the flavor and texture are anything but. Bacon, lettuce, and tomato layered onto mayo-slathered bread gives a wonderful combination of sweet and salty flavor, while every mouthful gives you a soft and crunchy bite. But here's the thing: Because a BLT requires such simple ingredients, it's vital that you get them all right. The tomato in your BLT is arguably the most important of the three, but the variety of bacon you use will also determine this sandwich's success — or potential flop.

The key is to avoid dry-cured bacon, as the curing process makes this type of bacon very intensely smoky and salty, which can overpower the tomato. The texture of this bacon makes it harder to bite into your BLT, potentially resulting in squashed tomatoes. Basically, you're left with bacon being the center of attention rather than your juicy tomatoes.

Instead, wavy and thin-cut bacon is the best option for making the crunchy BLT of your dreams. Since this type of bacon is delicate and super crispy, it will complement the tomato juiciness by giving a delightful crunch in each bite. It will also add a touch of salt and smoke without taking away from the tomato flavors.