Choose The Right Type Of Bacon For A Better BLT
The BLT is a go-to sandwich for many, and although it consists of basic ingredients, the flavor and texture are anything but. Bacon, lettuce, and tomato layered onto mayo-slathered bread gives a wonderful combination of sweet and salty flavor, while every mouthful gives you a soft and crunchy bite. But here's the thing: Because a BLT requires such simple ingredients, it's vital that you get them all right. The tomato in your BLT is arguably the most important of the three, but the variety of bacon you use will also determine this sandwich's success — or potential flop.
The key is to avoid dry-cured bacon, as the curing process makes this type of bacon very intensely smoky and salty, which can overpower the tomato. The texture of this bacon makes it harder to bite into your BLT, potentially resulting in squashed tomatoes. Basically, you're left with bacon being the center of attention rather than your juicy tomatoes.
Instead, wavy and thin-cut bacon is the best option for making the crunchy BLT of your dreams. Since this type of bacon is delicate and super crispy, it will complement the tomato juiciness by giving a delightful crunch in each bite. It will also add a touch of salt and smoke without taking away from the tomato flavors.
Differences in bacon
The differences begin with the method in which your bacon is made, which includes the curing process. Curing is a way to preserve the meat, with most bacon being either dry- or wet-cured. Dry curing bacon is the oldest method, which involves resting the meat in a salt mixture for weeks or months. Because there's no water used, the bacon flavors are more concentrated. Wet-curing (sometimes called brining), on the other hand, includes adding water to make the curing mixture a liquid. The meat sits in this mixture for a few hours or days, which allows it to absorb the moisture and flavor. The added water and shorter curing time leave the bacon with a generally milder taste.
Bacon also varies in thickness, with different sizes that are useful for different cooking methods. The most popular types are regular, thin- and thick-cut. Thin-cut is ideal for cooking super crispy bacon, which is what makes it the perfect BLT addition. Regular-cut bacon is the most versatile and will still give you a crunch with some softer parts. If you want your bacon to remain flexible when cooked for dishes like bacon-wrapped appetizers, thick-cut bacon is the way to go.